DGS Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

