DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. KT comprises about 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in KT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of KT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

