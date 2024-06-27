DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 111,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

VTLE opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.21. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

