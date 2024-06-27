DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $832.00 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.29 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $831.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

