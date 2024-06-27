DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VONG stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $95.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

