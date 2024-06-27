DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $340.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average is $332.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

