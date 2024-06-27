DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

