DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 475,549 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

