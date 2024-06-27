DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

BCC opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

