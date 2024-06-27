DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $464.65 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $328.46 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

