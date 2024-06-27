DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,575 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor comprises 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

