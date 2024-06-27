DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,882 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 175.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gravity by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

