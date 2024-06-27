DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.