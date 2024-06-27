DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 484,594 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

