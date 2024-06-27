DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,077 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

