DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,077 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.