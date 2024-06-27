DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $892.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

