DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

