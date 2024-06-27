DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 24,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $484.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

