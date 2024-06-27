DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up about 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $67,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,755,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after buying an additional 562,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of CLS opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

