DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

