DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

