Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 871,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

