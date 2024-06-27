Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

