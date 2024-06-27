DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Up 5.1%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 41,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 31,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDI shares. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

