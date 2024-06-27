DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $12,417,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

