Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPMLF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

