DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

