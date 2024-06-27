Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 60%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 323,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 83,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

