Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $50.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

