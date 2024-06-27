Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 231 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,298.52 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,299.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

