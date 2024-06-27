E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE ELF opened at C$1,112.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,066.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$848.00 and a one year high of C$1,150.00.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$339.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

