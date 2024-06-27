Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

