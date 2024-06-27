Ebara Stock to Split on Friday, July 5th (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of Ebara stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. Ebara has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $47.00.
Ebara Company Profile
