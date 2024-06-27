Ebara Stock to Split on Friday, July 5th (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. Ebara has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $47.00.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.