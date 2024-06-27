Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $18.29 Average PT from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

