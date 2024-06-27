Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 9,664 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10.

ESTC opened at $110.06 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

