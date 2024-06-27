Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,039 shares of company stock worth $2,763,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 918,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,247,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,122 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

