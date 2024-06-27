Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $38.60

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $35.62. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 192,051 shares trading hands.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

