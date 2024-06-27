Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ENVX opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

