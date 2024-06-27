Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Glj Research

Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $45.82 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

