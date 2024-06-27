Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77. Approximately 3,978,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,102,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

