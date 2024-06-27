Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 63,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 77,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of -0.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $205,133. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

