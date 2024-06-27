Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.85.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of ELS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
