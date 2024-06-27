Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana Sells 6,357 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

