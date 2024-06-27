Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Company Profile
