Evercore ISI Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $100.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.8 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

