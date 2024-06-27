Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

