Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 7,208 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,696,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,217.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Expensify Stock Down 2.0 %
Expensify stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Expensify
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.