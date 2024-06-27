Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

