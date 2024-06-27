Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

