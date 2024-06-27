Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

